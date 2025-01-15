Last year, I was asked by a local investing club to provide a list of ValuEngine’s top 10 stock picks for 2024. I screened our list for top-rated stocks with at least $10 billion in market capitalization and excluded ADRs and
ValuEngine's Top 10 Stocks For 2025
Summary
- Since the methodology we applied at the end of 2023 produced such a resilient portfolio, we repeated the process using ValuEngine’s data from the December 31, 2024 close to choose 10 stocks for the next year.
- All ten stocks receive ValuEngine’s highest rating of 5 (Strong Buy). All are in the top 50% of our universe according to our valuation model.
- This list focuses mainly on growth companies, and many are easily recognizable names.
