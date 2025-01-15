Nvidia CEO Kills Quantum Rally, Then Reignites It: Rigetti Has The Most Upside

Summary

  • Quantum stocks are highly volatile, making them risky for most investors, despite potential high returns for those who can time trade effectively.
  • Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang's mixed messages on quantum computing have caused significant stock price fluctuations, but the upcoming Quantum Day could drive further excitement.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. offers the highest return potential among quantum stocks, but its high short interest and weaker balance sheet make it a risky investment.
  • For long-term exposure, consider the Defiance Quantum ETF or large tech companies like Google and IBM, while RGTI stock is best for short-term gains with a well-planned strategy.

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

The quantum trade continues to be alive and well, making money for both shorts and longs, (if you know how to time it).

However, with quantum stocks posting over double-digit moves every other day, this

