Global Monthly Crude Oil Production Peaked In 2018, Yet Institutions Are Forecasting A Glut
Summary
- The global peak in oil production was reached in November 2018 at 84.6 mb/d.
- As of September 2024, global oil production has decreased by nearly 4 mb/d to 80.8 mb/d. The total liquids supply is flat, but NGLs are not a good replacement for crude.
- This decline in production suggests potential supply constraints and could impact oil prices and related investments. Despite the facts, institutional forecasting continues to predict oil gluts.
- The recent Biden sanctions on Russian oil could expose the flawed assumptions on non-OPEC + production growth, as well as OPEC spare capacity assumptions.
- My portfolio is heavily overweight on oil producers and cash in anticipation of an oil price spike triggering a demand destruction event.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, CNQ, SHEL, EQNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.