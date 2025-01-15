Tick Tock: One Man's Loss Is Another's Gain -- Buy On Meta Platforms
Summary
- The TikTok ban is expected (but not certain) to go through on the 19th, and I see one stock through which to play on TikTok's demise: Meta Platforms.
- Despite TikTok's engagement lead, Instagram Reels and the broader Family of Apps are poised to absorb TikTok's traffic, with significant ad revenue and engagement growth anticipated by 2H25.
- The company also has the benefit of economies of scale, positioning it as primary alternatives for TikTok's audience and ad spend, ensuring higher ad dollars and active users.
- I hereon share my sentiment on why TikTok's loss stands to be Meta's gain in the scenario that the ban does go through, which is likely but still not certain.
