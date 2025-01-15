Oakmark Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Vertigo3d

Capital One Financial (COF) was the top contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered consumer finance company’s stock price rose after posting good third-quarter results. In our view, the update seemed to be marginally positive on all fronts, with loans and card purchase volumes growing modestly. In addition, an improved credit outlook caused management to release $134 million of loss reserves in the quarter, which contributed to earnings per share that exceeded consensus expectations. Furthermore, Capital One’s stock price got a significant boost in November following the U.S. presidential election as investors are optimistic that the financials sector will benefit from looser regulations. Specific to Capital One, the market now appears to believe that there is a greater probability of the merger with Discover closing and that the credit card late fee cap proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau seems less likely to be implemented. We appreciate management’s focus on creating long-term value and think the stock offers an attractive upside.

Top detractor

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)(OTCPK:BAYRY) was the top detractor during the quarter. The Germany-headquartered agriculture and pharma company’s stock price declined following developments in polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) litigation and soft preliminary 2025 guidance. In October, the Washington Supreme Court granted review for the plaintiff’s appeal of Bayer’s first win at appellate court in PCB. Bayer’s appellate win, if enforced, will result in existing cases being retried on different grounds, but the Washington Supreme Court review raises the risk that the win is overturned. We viewed the appellate win as helpful but not a skeleton key to litigation resolution, so the Washington Supreme Court development is only marginal to value. In November, Bayer issued preliminary 2025 guidance indicating that profits would likely decline. The seemingly implied decline in agriculture business profitability was particularly disappointing versus consensus. This was partially driven by temporary regulatory issues that we expect to resolve in the mid term, and the balance was driven by challenges in the crop protection portfolio. Bayer is now kicking off a deep restructuring of crop protection that we expect to help offset pressures and drive recovery. Overall, despite current headwinds, we believe that new CEO Bill Anderson’s restructuring and organizational change initiatives will unlock improved performance at Bayer and better capitalize on the potential of its well-positioned franchises. We are watching closely for evidence of success as Bill’s strategy enters its second year.

Portfolio Activity

New Purchases

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that markets a broad range of devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. BD has achieved leading share positions in nearly all of its product categories by combining continuous innovation with manufacturing scale. Covid-19, inflation and other transient factors have weighed on results and camouflaged underlying improvements to BD’s portfolio and operations. We think it has also provided the opportunity to invest in an above-average business at a below average valuation.

DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF)(OTCPK:DSDVY) is a transportation and logistics company that offers supply chain solutions to customers across the globe. DSV is an exceptionally well-managed freight forwarder with a team that has continuously delivered industry-leading profit margins. The company recently acquired Schenker, the fourth-largest freight forwarder in the world, which we think will further expand DSV's capabilities and offer attractive synergies. DSV has created and grown shareholder value over the past decade by successfully acquiring and integrating companies in this fragmented market, which we expect to continue while maintaining its strategy of increasing volumes, while maintaining best-in-class profitability.

Elevance Health (ELV) is one of the nation’s largest managed care organizations. We believe managed care is an attractive industry, as health expenditures have historically outpaced GDP, and the short business cycle allows companies to quickly correct underwriting mistakes. More recently, managed care stocks have underperformed the market as the industry is facing headwinds due to mismatches between reimbursement rates and medical costs. We believe this will prove transitory and that changes to pricing and/or plan designs will help realign profit trends over time. While we acknowledge that a return to “normal” profitability will take a few years, we believe the stock is trading at a depressed multiple of depressed earnings and for a significant discount to both the broader market and the companies’ own trading history. With its unmatched scale, diversification across end markets, and track record of disciplined underwriting and capital allocation, we believe that over time, the market will once again recognize Elevance as a high-quality franchise with above average growth characteristics.

Vail Resorts (MTN) is a leading mountain resort company with a portfolio of iconic destinations that includes some of the largest and highest quality ski resorts in North America. The company operates in a stable oligopoly, which combined with the scarcity of its mountain assets, has historically led to significant pricing power. Vail Resorts’ stock price has come under pressure following recent ski seasons that were characterized by severe staffing challenges and poor snow conditions. Positively, the company reported full staffing across its resorts with manageable labor costs and recently announced a significant cost reduction plan, which we think will alleviate some recent headwinds. In addition, we believe Vail Resorts is well positioned to benefit from future price increases to its season pass, Epic Pass, as it is currently priced at a material discount to the competing Ikon Pass, despite having an equal or superior product offering. We think Vail Resorts presents an appealing investment opportunity as we were able to purchase shares in the company at a discount to the market and our estimate to intrinsic value, despite its attractive fundamental outlook.

Performance (%)

QTD* 1 yr 3 yrs 5 yrs 10 yrs Since inception Investor Class | OAKGX -5.78% 2.53% -0.01% 5.30% 5.63% 9.01% MSCI World Index (net) -0.16% 18.67% 6.34% 11.17% 9.95% 6.35% MSCI All Country World Index (net) -0.99% 17.49% 5.44% 10.06% 9.23% 6.15% Expense ratio: Investor Class 1.13% *Not annualized Inception date: Investor Class 08/04/1999

The securities mentioned above comprise the following percentages of the Oakmark Global Fund's total net assets as of 12/31/2024: Agilent Technologies 0%, Alphabet Cl A 3.9%, Bayer 2.8%, Becton Dickinson 1.9%, Capgemini 2.4%, Capital One Financial 2.9%, Centene 2.6%, Daimler Truck Holding 0%, DSV 1.9%, Elevance Health 1.1%, General Motors 2.5%, Interpublic Group 0% and Vail Resorts 1.4%. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual stocks.

