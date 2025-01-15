Asbury Automotive Earnings Preview: Q4 Performance May Be Quite Underwhelming

Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. faces uncertainty for Q4 due to Hurricane Milton and stop-sale orders, likely leading to a miss on top and bottom lines.
  • Analysts expect $5.98 EPS on $4.12B revenue, but historical misses suggest overestimation; management hasn't provided guidance.
  • Key concerns include hurricane impact, stop-sale orders on Toyota, Lexus, BMW, and Honda models, and declining Clicklane performance.
  • Awaiting full-year results on January 30th before investing in ABG stock; cautious due to potential financial impacts and need for a clearer growth outlook.

Couple handshaking with a car salesperson after buying a car

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is due to report its full-year results on the 30th of January, before the market opens. So, I thought I’d go through some numbers on what to expect, what I’m

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News