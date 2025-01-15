The financial sector has long been a cornerstone of the global economy, serving as the engine that drives investment, facilitates business transactions, and supports economic growth. Investors often look to this sector as a barometer for economic health, given its central role in
XLF: Hold While Fed Makes Decisions
Summary
- XLF offers strong exposure to large U.S. financial firms, with top holdings like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa comprising 30% of the portfolio.
- Despite high valuations and fintech competition, XLF remains stable with long-term momentum, though high interest-bearing deposit costs and efficiency ratios pose challenges.
- Net interest margins are expected to decline with rate cuts, but loan demand should rise, making XLF a hold for now.
- XLF is inexpensive with a 0.09% expense ratio and strong liquidity, but its P/E ratio suggests the financial sector is overvalued by 30%.
