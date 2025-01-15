XLF: Hold While Fed Makes Decisions

Blake Winiecki
55 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • XLF offers strong exposure to large U.S. financial firms, with top holdings like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa comprising 30% of the portfolio.
  • Despite high valuations and fintech competition, XLF remains stable with long-term momentum, though high interest-bearing deposit costs and efficiency ratios pose challenges.
  • Net interest margins are expected to decline with rate cuts, but loan demand should rise, making XLF a hold for now.
  • XLF is inexpensive with a 0.09% expense ratio and strong liquidity, but its P/E ratio suggests the financial sector is overvalued by 30%.

Beautiful sunrise at Marunouchi business district of Tokyo, Japan

EschCollection

The financial sector has long been a cornerstone of the global economy, serving as the engine that drives investment, facilitates business transactions, and supports economic growth. Investors often look to this sector as a barometer for economic health, given its central role in

This article was written by

Blake Winiecki
55 Followers
I am an investment author with passion for finance and global markets. I enjoy gearing toward economic analysis, specifically on a macro level. Through current and forward looking market trends, fundamental and technical analysis, my goal is to provide investors and readers with the tools and knowledge to make informed and confident investment decisions. I am always open to feedback and hope you enjoy my writing!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News