Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 15, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
John Campbell - Director of IR
Charlie Scharf - CEO
Mike Santomassimo - CFO
Conference Call Participants
John McDonald - Truist Securities
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
John Pancari - Evercore
Erika Najarian - UBS
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
David Long - Raymond James
Vivek Juneja - JPMorgan
Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets
Saul Martinez - HSBC
Operator
Welcome, and thank you for joining the Wells Fargo Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to John Campbell, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
John Campbell
Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today where our CEO, Charlie Scharf; and our CFO, Mike Santomassimo will discuss fourth quarter results and answer your questions. This call is being recorded.
Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our fourth quarter earnings materials, including the release, financial supplement, and presentation deck are available on our website at wellsfargo.com. I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed today containing our earnings material. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings and the earnings materials available on our website.
