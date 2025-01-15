It has taken a surprisingly long time, but financial markets are finally waking up to the dire economic reality in China. A growing number of Wall Street analysts have begun to warn of a deflationary spiral in China, highlighting similarities between the country
Markets Are Finally Waking Up To A Deflationary Spiral In China
Summary
- Financial markets are finally waking up to China's dire economic reality, with more Wall Street analysts warning of a deflationary spiral akin to Japan's Lost Decades.
- 10-year total returns on both the iShares MSCI China ETF and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are practically flat.
- It is clear to us that China will need to do much more to reverse its rapidly deteriorating economy.
- However, it is difficult to say how much more economic pain will be necessary before the Chinese government will act.
- For investors looking to bet on a robust economic recovery in China, be prepared for China to get worse before it gets better.
