Eli Lilly: Big 2025 Ahead, But Execution Risks Exist

(7min)

Summary

  • Eli Lilly and Company's stock dipped due to cutting Q4 sales targets despite a strong 2024 performance from drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.
  • The biopharma forecasts 2025 revenue of $58-$61 billion for 32% sales growth, driven by significant production increases in the first half.
  • The weight-loss drug market is dynamic, with potential competition risks, but Eli Lilly's first-mover advantage and manufacturing capacity offer substantial growth opportunities.
  • Investors can consider buying the stock in the sub-$750 range, with a potential rally to previous highs, while managing downside risk by monitoring support levels.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had a strong year in 2024, but the stock dipped to end the year. Due to the enormous growth rate and supply issues for GLP-1 drugs, investors shouldn't get lost focusing on quarter-to-quarter

