AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference January 15, 2025 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Michael - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Reents - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Stewart - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Roopal Thakkar - Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat today with AbbVie. From the company, we have a broad swath of the management team. We've got Rob Michael, the company's CEO; Jeff Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer; Scott Reents CFO; and Roopal Thakkar, the Chief Medical Officer. So Happy New Year, everybody. Thanks very much for joining us.

Rob Michael

Thank you.

Chris Schott

Yes, Rob, I know you're about a year into the CEO role. So maybe just to start the conversation. I'd love to hear what you're most focused on at this point? And how we should think about the AbbVie story evolving from here?

Rob Michael

Well, Chris, I've been very, very pleased with the performance of the company. And you look at -- if you go by the third quarter guidance, I mean, we're essentially beating our top line by $1.8 billion, well ahead on earnings. The growth platform has been tremendous.

So, for me, the focus is really about driving strong execution of that growth platform, which will give us essentially, a clear runway to growth for at least the next 8 years. I don't think that's always appreciated by investors that we have this clear runway to growth for the next at least 8 years. And so, my focus is also on adding the pipeline, so giving us that depth of the pipeline so, we can drive growth in the period beyond