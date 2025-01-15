Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) underwent a major restructuring at the beginning of FY24 and may now be undergoing a transitional period before a potential return to growth. With the release of Unity 6 and
Unity Software May Undergo A Transitional Period Before Returning To Growth
Summary
- Unity Software Inc. may be undergoing a transitional period post-restructuring and may experience potential customer attrition through eFY25 after exiting customer-specific features.
- Unity improved its pricing mechanics with the release of Unity 6 while removing its runtime fees after receiving pushback from customers.
- Unity may be set up for improved operations with its new leadership team, providing significant depth in mobile gaming and application monetization.
