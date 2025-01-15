How To Thread The Needle In A Choppy Market In 2025

Summary

  • Stubborn inflation and the fear of inflationary policies such as tariffs, budget deficits, and deportations had led to high 10-year treasury yields jumping to 4.8% before dropping to 4.66% today.
  • This, in turn, has spooked the S&P 500, which gave up its entire post-election bounce before bouncing back today.
  • The S&P 500's current yield of 4.6% is less attractive compared to the 10-year treasury yield of 4.66%, questioning the risk-reward balance.
  • However, while the 4.66% yield will compete for investors' funds, patient investors who can stomach a correction should do much better scooping up high-quality bargains.
  • There are enough positives to come from the new administration, such as lower taxes, less regulation, and business-friendly policies, which will trump the negative of high interest rates.

storm

imagedepotpro/E+ via Getty Images

Will 10-year treasury yields of 4.66% drag down the market?

The equity risk premium

The current yield for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 4.6% or the 2025 Consensus Bottoms Up EPS of $274/S&P 500 of

Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for over 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 5%.I love to find great, undervalued, best-in-class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

