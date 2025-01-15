PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY), the Playboy brand owner, has made progress in monetizing the brand through a deal with Byborg Enterprises, a privately held webcam entertainment platform operator. The partnership pushes PLBY closer towards a
PLBY Group: Byborg Enters The Picture
Summary
- PLBY Group's $300 million partnership with Byborg Enterprises, a webcam entertainment company, aims to improve the digital services' performance, bringing PLBY closer to an asset-light licensing operating model.
- Excluding the Byborg deal, PLBY's performance has remained weak with licensing revenues declining due to revenue losses in China. Earnings also remain clearly negative.
- PLBY stock is likely to be incredibly volatile due to an uncertain outlook in the Byborg deal and other operations, and still high debt. I estimate a weak risk-to-reward.
