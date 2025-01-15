CPI Inflation: Don't Expect The Fed To Budge

Summary

  • The CPI inflation print for December 2024 was a mixed bag, with an acceleration in headline figures and some softening in core inflation.
  • Seen in conjunction with a strong real economy, as evident from the latest labor market report, the case for rate cuts has reduced further.
  • As a result, the Fed's rate decisions might not be a big factor impacting stock markets this year, instead, a stable economy and market valuations can guide their performance in 2025.
If the final labor market report for 2024 indicated that the Fed's monetary easing cycle can slow down in 2025, the latest CPI inflation release for December 2024 confirms this further. At the same time, a look at the details reveals

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking.

