Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) got its start in Western Michigan in the early 1970s as a maker of smoke detectors. Less than a decade later, the company introduced a vehicle mirror that dimmed automatically, a safety innovation that reduced the danger of nighttime
Gentex: Future Mobility Tech Is Poised To Propel Sales And Earnings Growth
Summary
- Gentex has evolved from smoke detectors to high-tech automotive products, including dimmable glass and full-display mirrors, showcasing innovation at CES 2025.
- Despite steady growth in sales and earnings, GNTX's stock performance has lagged, with a total return of -1.14% since January 2020.
- The acquisition of Voxx International is expected to boost revenue and provide access to valuable biometric technology, enhancing Gentex's product offerings.
- Given its sector challenges and mixed Quant Ratings, I recommend holding GNTX shares and closely monitoring upcoming financial results and market developments.
