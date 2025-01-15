Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) 43rd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) 43rd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Call January 15, 2025 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O'Neill - President and Chief Executive Officer

Linda Burkly - Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

Erick Lucera - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Cheng - JPMorgan

Brian Cheng

Good morning. Thanks for joining us for another session at the 43rd JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Brian Cheng. I'm a Senior Biotech Analyst here at the firm. I'm joined by my associate, Miriam Yurco, who is also in the audience. On stage, we have the team from Editas Medicine. I'll now pass the mic to their CEO, Gilmore O'Neill, for a short presentation followed by a live audience Q&A. Gilmore, the stage is yours.

Gilmore O'Neill

Thank you very much, Brian. Good morning, everyone, and also special thanks to JPMorgan for all your support. So I'm delighted to be here, this morning, to tell you about the progress, that Editas has made along its path to being a lead in vivo, gene editing company. I'm also going to be sharing some exciting new data that we have released, this week, and we look forward to sharing that with you. And we'll tell you about our plans for this year and going into the next couple of years after that.

But before I say anymore, I'm just going to pause and point out that I am going to make some forward-looking statements and I would really encourage you to read our disclosure, filings, so that you can fully understand, the risks that could result in, some actual results being different, from what we anticipate.

So two years ago, I think on this very stage, although it might be slightly bigger at the time, I actually announced our intent, as a