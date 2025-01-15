The Energy sector has come back to life in 2025. While the year is just a handful of trading sessions old, we’ve seen a rotation from last year’s winners into its laggards. Of course, that means a bid for beaten-down oil & gas names. Shares
Halliburton: 9x Earnings Is Too Cheap, Long-Term Technical Support Ahead Of Earnings
Summary
- The Energy sector has revived in 2025, with a rotation into oil & gas laggards, boosting shares of companies like Halliburton.
- I have a buy rating on HAL, citing its single-digit earnings multiple, key chart support, and potential for a post-earnings jump.
- Despite a disappointing Q3 2024, HAL's strong free cash flow and potential international growth make it a compelling long-term investment.
- Key risks include lower oil prices and heightened competition, but HAL's valuation metrics and technical chart suggest a significant bounce in 2025.
