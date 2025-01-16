Energy demand is growing globally — in the power sector in the United States, but also around the globe. In the oil patch, mergers and acquisitions have continued, and the use of a number of technologies play a role in driving efficiencies. Last year, $234 billion was spent
Outlook 2025: Powering On And Growth Factors
Summary
- Global energy demand is rising, driven by the power sector and global demand.
- Significant opportunities exist overseas in oil and gas, particularly in underdeveloped regions like Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere. The U.S. and investors benefit from its market-driven energy sector.
- Natural gas demand is set to increase due to AI and its related infrastructure, transportation and data centers.
- All energy forms are essential for future growth. Energy bottlenecks can be smoothed by policy, but a scalpel approach is needed.
- Investment of $400-500 billion will be needed for many years ahead in oil and gas.
