CRISPR Therapeutics: Unfairly Punished By The Issues Of Its Peers
Summary
- CRISPR Therapeutics' stock decline is likely influenced by Editas Medicine's struggles, but CRISPR remains a distinct and stronger company with a promising long-term outlook.
- CRISPR's strategic partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals has provided stability and resources, leading to the first FDA-approved CRISPR-based gene editing treatment, Casgevy.
- Editas' discontinuation of its SCD and TDT program and significant layoffs highlight its precarious position compared to CRISPR's better financial health and strategic advantages.
- CRISPR's current valuation is attractive, with $1.9 billion in cash and expected revenue from Casgevy, making it a speculative but compelling buy.
