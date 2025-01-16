EZA: A Low Valuation But High-Risk Investment

Jan. 15, 2025 7:55 PM ETiShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)
Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has high exposure to economically sensitive sectors, leading to potential volatility, especially during economic downturns.
  • EZA's lack of technology sector exposure weakens its long-term growth prospects, contributing to poor performance over the past decade.
  • Despite South Africa's gradually improving economy, EZA's low valuation reflects weak growth prospects and high volatility, making it less attractive.
  • A strong U.S. dollar, driven by anticipated Trump administration policies, is likely to negatively impact EZA's near-term outlook.

Hout Bay in Cape Town

THEGIFT777/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) owns a portfolio of about 30 South African stocks. The fund tracks the MSCI South Africa Index. EZA charges an expense ratio of 0.59%. This rate is comparable to other

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EZA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EZA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EZA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News