Evaluating Meta: Valuation Issues And Competitive Threats Signal A Hold
Summary
- TikTok's potential U.S. ban could significantly benefit Meta Platforms, boosting user engagement and ad revenue for Facebook and Instagram Reels.
- President Biden's PAFACA law targets TikTok, mandating ByteDance to sell TikTok by January 19, 2025, or face a ban.
- Legal battles and regulatory scrutiny may have hindered TikTok's growth, potentially pushing users and advertisers toward Meta.
- I downgrade Meta to a hold due to valuation and competition concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.