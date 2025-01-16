Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Petru Munteanu as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
NNN REIT: Navigating High Rates With A Rock-Solid 6% Yield
Summary
- NNN, the second-largest REIT in the triple net lease sector, faces challenges from rising interest rates and inflation, impacting its performance.
- Despite underperformance, NNN's extensive and geographically diversified property portfolio, along with a strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation, presents a buying opportunity.
- NNN's dividend yield is attractive at over 6%, with a history of steady increases, making it appealing for investors seeking income.
- Valuation models indicate NNN is trading at a discount, with a fair value estimate of $50 per share, justifying a "buy" rating.
