Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Alphabet Cl A (GOOG)(GOOGL) was the top contributor during the quarter. Despite ongoing litigation with the Department of Justice in its antitrust case, the U.S.-headquartered interactive media and services company’s stock price rose after posting solid third-quarter earnings. In the Search division, the company generated low-teens year-over-year revenue growth and management highlighted that they’re seeing strong user engagement with their new AI Overviews feature. The biggest upside surprise came from the Cloud division, where revenue growth accelerated to 35% and margins reached a record of 17%. This performance was driven by client demand for AI Infrastructure and Generative AI Solutions as well as core Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products. We continue to believe Alphabet is a collection of great businesses that can unlock further value over the long term through its world-class AI capabilities.

Top detractor

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF)(OTCPK:GLNCY) was the top detractor during the quarter. The Swiss-based and U.K.-listed diversified metals and mining company’s stock price declined despite third-quarter production results that were in line with consensus expectations. In addition, the company reiterated guidance for the year. The stock’s current underperformance can be partially connected to economic sluggishness in China, the largest commodity buyer in the world. Despite this macro challenge, we continue to believe in Glencore’s management team and appreciate its focus on improving its return on invested capital. The company has leading positions in attractive commodities and latent growth potential in its copper portfolio. As macroeconomic headwinds in key markets subside, we think Glencore can leverage its unique asset and business mix to create further value for shareholders.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, we added to our holdings of relatively weak performers like Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Brunswick (BC), as we continue to believe their shares are trading well below intrinsic value. Furthermore, we eliminated our position in Salesforce (CRM) as the stock approached our estimate of intrinsic value. We also eliminated our positions in Thor and Baxter (BAX) in favor of newer opportunities that we believe offer a more attractive risk/reward.

New purchases

Airbnb (ABNB) is an online marketplace to list, discover and book unique accommodations worldwide. The company benefits from a strong network effect between its guests and hosts. We believe there is a long growth runway as global travel is an attractive market, and alternative accommodations have been taking share. We anticipate Airbnb will drive further growth by creating more valuable services for both sides of its network, which includes the potential for paid placement, which has created significant economic value for comparable marketplaces. In our view, management is aligned with shareholders and well qualified to lead Airbnb as the company attempts to capture these growth opportunities. Short-term concerns about the macro travel environment and declining margins stemming from growth investments allowed us to purchase shares at a discount to our estimate of business value.

Elevance Health (ELV) is one of the nation’s largest managed care organizations. We believe managed care is an attractive industry, as health expenditures have historically outpaced GDP, and the short business cycle allows companies to quickly correct underwriting mistakes. More recently, managed care stocks have underperformed the market as the industry is facing headwinds due to mismatches between reimbursement rates and medical costs. We believe this will prove transitory and that changes to pricing and/or plan designs will help realign profit trends over time. While we acknowledge that a return to “normal” profitability will take a few years, we believe the stock is trading at a depressed multiple of depressed earnings and for a significant discount to both the broader market and the companies’ own trading history. With its unmatched scale, diversification across end markets, and track record of disciplined underwriting and capital allocation, we believe that over time, the market will once again recognize Elevance as a high-quality franchise with above-average growth characteristics.

Equifax is one of the leading U.S. credit bureaus. The company competes in a triopoly with TransUnion (TRU) and Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF)(OTCQX:EXPGY), all of which possess valuable data sets, entrenched competitive positions and pricing power. In our view, what separates Equifax (EFX) from its peers is its proprietary Workforce Solutions database, which is now its largest, most profitable and most differentiated business. Workforce Solutions is an income and employment database that benefits from network effects and is used to evaluate the creditworthiness of a consumer in real time. In our view, the company’s earnings are currently depressed due to the significant downturn in mortgage activity. We expect earnings to increase materially when mortgage demand recovers to mid-cycle levels. As a result, we were able to purchase this high-quality, well-managed company at an attractive multiple of normal earnings power and a discount to the historical transaction multiples of other information services companies with similar growth rates.

QTD* 1 yr 3 yrs 5 yrs 10 yrs Since inception Investor Class | OAKBX -0.20% 8.72% 3.57% 7.98% 6.88% 9.56% Lipper Balanced Fund Index -1.24% 10.83% 2.64% 6.80% 6.78% 6.97% Expense ratio: Investor Class 0.86% *Not annualized Inception date: Investor Class 08/05/1991 Expense ratios are from the Fund’s most recent prospectus dated January 28, 2024, as amended and restated July 1, 2024; actual expenses may vary. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Total return includes change in share prices and, in each case, includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gain distributions. The investment return and principal value vary so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Click to enlarge

The securities mentioned above comprise the following percentages of the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund’s total net assets as of 12/31/2024: Airbnb Cl A 0.5%, Alphabet Cl A 3.5%, Baxter 0%, Brunswick Corp 0.8%, Capital One Financial 1.5%, Centene 1.1%, ConocoPhillips 1.2%, Elevance Health 1.5%, Equifax 0.8%, Fiserv 1.8%, Glencore 1.6%, IQVIA Holdings 1.7%, Keurig Dr. Pepper 1.1%, Salesforce 0% and Thor Industries 0%. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual stocks. Access the full list of holdings for the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund as of the most recent quarter-end. 