Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) is an upcoming star and one of the best businesses when it comes to the capabilities of monetizing the AI revolution. Palantir serves mostly US customers (66% of revenue). During Q1-Q3 2024, it served nearly 630 customers (vs. 453 in the previous year).
Palantir: Great Business At A Wrong Price - I Sold My Shares
Summary
- Palantir is a leading player in monetizing the AI revolution, serving nearly 630 customers consisting of large public and commercial organisations globally (mainly in the US).
- Founded in 2003, the Company initially focused on the public sector but has expanded to commercial sectors facing similar challenges.
- PLTR reached a pivotal point early in 2023, when I first established my position, due to a successful deployment of the artificial intelligence platform showcasing tremendous cross-sell and growth potential.
- Within this article, I explained my rationale behind selling all my shares at an average price of ~$75 per share despite the deep respect for Palantir's team and its achievements.
