Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andrea De Vico as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA
ON Semiconductor: Slow Recovery But A Long Opportunity
Summary
- ON Semiconductor is currently undervalued and will face a slow recovery in 2025. I currently consider the company as a hold, but a potential attractive opportunity for long-term investors.
- ON's strategic position in its end-markets makes the company a possible industry leader in the Silicon Carbide chip-making business.
- The company's strong financials and cost optimization strategies will improve the profitability of the business.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.