Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is researching epilepsy therapies and other neuropsychiatric treatments. Currently, their leading candidate is Azetukalner, which is intended for FOS, PGTCS, and MDD. The interesting thing about its mechanism of action is that it targets Kv7 potassium
Xenon Pharmaceuticals: 2025 Could Be Pivotal For Azetukalner's Epilepsy Potential
Summary
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals' Azetukalner has good Phase 2 data for MDD using Kv7 potassium channels. This also gives it a good safety profile.
- The company has robust financials with a runway that should last into 2027 or more. So, I think it should have enough resources to take its late-stage pipeline to approval.
- Epilepsy and MDD have an attractive TAM of several billions of dollars in the US and abroad. XENE could tap into these niche markets over time.
- I also believe its late-stage IP is diversified with ion channel modulators for pain and other neurological conditions. So it’s not overly exposed to Azetukalner.
- I concede that XENE has a premium valuation, but I think 2025 will provide significant clinical data that could justify a “Buy” rating at these levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.