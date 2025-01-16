Don't Miss Google: The Undervalued Quantum AI Powerhouse In 2025 - Strong Buy
Summary
- Google's search traffic & Ad revenue continue to grow steadily, showing no prominent signs of slowdown or cannibalization from its Gen-AI-powered AI Overviews.
- While Google is not the first mover in AI, it's in quantum chip Willow could help Google regain it spot as a leader in AI innovation.
- Concerns over antitrust case are overdone. Chances of Chrome being divested look low by referencing to Microsoft's antitrust case in the 1990s-2000s.
- Google, a key quantum AI-play, is currently undervalued. It only trades at 21.5x FY25 P/E vs 27.3x 5Y average. My price target of $259 (28.9x) implies 35% upside. Strong Buy.
