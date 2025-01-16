5 Macro Factors To Monitor In 2025

CME Group
3.89K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Signs of a slowing labor market and strained household finances are emerging.
  • U.S. core inflation is still at 3.3%, nearly 1.5% above the Fed’s target rate – and the U.S. isn’t alone.
  • The S&P 500 was up over 20% in each of the past two years, but now valuations may be getting stretched.

2025 New Year at sunset. Silhouette 2025 stands on mountain with sun rays at sunrise. welcome beginning new year 2025

Pavel Muravev

By Erik Norland

At a Glance

  • Signs of a slowing labor market and strained household finances are emerging
  • Lower options prices across most asset classes suggest that markets may be under-pricing risks

We're halfway through the decade, so what are the key risks and opportunities for 2025?

Inflation and Interest Rates

U.S. core inflation is still at 3.3%, nearly a percent and half above the Fed's target rate - and the U.S. isn't alone. Core inflation is running above central bank target rates just about everywhere in the world outside of China. As this year begins, bond yields so far have been rising sharply around the world in anticipation of fewer-than-previously-anticipated rate cuts.

Core inflation

Equity Markets

The S&P 500 was up over 20% in each of the past two years, but now valuations may be getting stretched. Will higher bond yields destabilize the equity market and eventually provoke a correction?

S&P 500 cap vs 10 year

Employment and Growth

While the U.S. continues to generate jobs at a decent pace, there are some signs that the labor market is slowing, and household finances are under strain from the cumulative impact of higher interest rates. Defaults on private credit are also rising sharply, so an economic slowdown is possible in the U.S. Much of the world is already growing slowly.

Options Markets

Across almost every asset class - including stocks - options prices are near historic lows. Are markets under-pricing risks? If so, could implied volatility on options rise significantly?

A New U.S. Administration

A new administration is arriving on January 20 in Washington, D.C. which could have big impacts on tax, tariff and U.S. foreign policy, potentially impacting a variety of different markets including currencies, oil, gold, equities and interest rates.

As we head into this new year, one of the big questions is if we're all underpricing the amount of risk in the system.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group
3.89K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News