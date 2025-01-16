Aehr Test Systems: Selloff Was Justified But I'm Still Cautiously Optimistic (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 16, 2025 4:35 AM ETAehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) Stock
The Value Edge
2.86K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Aehr Test Systems' competitive advantage lies in its best-in-class test systems used for both EV and AI chips.
  • The company's poor 2024 performance was due to an EV slowdown and reduced capex from its largest customer.
  • Recent orders from AI and GaN customers signal strong growth for the second half of 2025 and increasing trust in Aehr's technology.

Electronic component in testing machine, close up

Monty Rakusen

Prelude

When I initially covered Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), I discussed the company's product lineup and detailed why it has a competitive advantage. I covered the stock again prior to the major fiscal 2023

This article was written by

The Value Edge
2.86K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News