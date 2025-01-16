MARA Holdings: Second-Largest Bitcoin Company Trades At Deep Value

Summary

  • MARA Holdings, with the second-largest Bitcoin treasury and largest mining operation, mirrors MicroStrategy’s model, offering a potential “revenge trade” for investors who feel they missed MSTR's rally.
  • MARA’s unique approach includes issuing convertible bonds to raise capital for BTC accumulation, aiming to increase BTC yield and shareholder value.
  • Despite its higher debt and risk profile, MARA’s compressed mNAV and operational similarities to MSTR suggest significant upside potential in a Bitcoin bull market.
  • Market is undervaluing or heavily discounting MARA's mining operations. Simple comparison with RIOT demonstrates this.

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios

MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is positioning itself as a unique Bitcoin (BTC-USD) focused company, reminiscent of MicroStrategy (MSTR). While MSTR remains the world’s premier Bitcoin treasury company holding 450,000 BTC, MARA brings additional innovations

