MARA Holdings: Second-Largest Bitcoin Company Trades At Deep Value
Summary
- MARA Holdings, with the second-largest Bitcoin treasury and largest mining operation, mirrors MicroStrategy’s model, offering a potential “revenge trade” for investors who feel they missed MSTR's rally.
- MARA’s unique approach includes issuing convertible bonds to raise capital for BTC accumulation, aiming to increase BTC yield and shareholder value.
- Despite its higher debt and risk profile, MARA’s compressed mNAV and operational similarities to MSTR suggest significant upside potential in a Bitcoin bull market.
- Market is undervaluing or heavily discounting MARA's mining operations. Simple comparison with RIOT demonstrates this.
