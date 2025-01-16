Latin America: Key Themes To Watch In 2025

Summary

  • Latin America’s aggregate growth will slightly accelerate in 2025, but this overshadows slower growth across most countries.
  • The potential application of tariffs by the incoming US administration would negatively impact trade and weaken many of the region’s currencies, while forced repatriation of illegal workers in the US implies a reduction of remittance flows.
  • We expect lower price pressures based on Market Intelligence’s global assumption that prices for agriculture-related commodities and oil prices will fall in 2025.
  • In response to US President Donald Trump’s proposals on tariffs and deportations, Mexico and most countries in Central America are likely to align with the requests from the new US administration.

Here is how we see our key themes for 2025 shaping Latin America’s operational and investment environment.

Economic angst

Latin America’s aggregate growth will slightly accelerate in 2025, but this overshadows slower growth across most countries. We project only five

