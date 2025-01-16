As 2025 begins, the Chinese stock market is entering a highly delicate situation. The focus remains on the consequences of Trump's tariffs on the Chinese economy now that the newly elected president is returning to the White
MCHI: 4 Key Lessons From The Past To Remember
Summary
- The depreciation of the yuan can fuel China's trade surplus, as it did in 2018, due to higher-for-longer Fed rates.
- The strength of the dollar can enhance China's geopolitical advantage, especially in emerging markets, by stimulating foreign trade, as seen in 2013.
- Evasive moves aimed at gaining an advantage in the trade balance could fuel the trade war with the US, as seen in the Huawei case in 2019.
- An excessive yuan depreciation, with Treasury yields above 4.7%, could trigger capital outflows. In 2019, this led to the MCHI ETF’s collapse.
- Today, MCHI's price is on the 200-day EMA, tested from above for the second consecutive time, indicating a trend shift compared to the past five years.
