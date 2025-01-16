Palmer Square Capital: This New BDC Is Aligned For Success

The Gaming Dividend
4.42K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Palmer Square Capital BDC offers a high dividend yield of 11%, making this an attractive pick for income focused investors.
  • PSBD's diversified portfolio, primarily in first lien senior secured debt, reduces risk and capitalizes on the higher interest rate environment.
  • Financials show solid net investment income and low non-accrual rates.
  • Trading at an 8.1% discount to NAV, PSBD presents an attractive entry point, with potential upside depending on interest rate movements.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Overview

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) operates as a business development company that aims to generate its earnings through a portfolio of diverse debt investments. PSBD is now a year old, with a public inception only dating back

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
4.42K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News