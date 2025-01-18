DraftKings: Undervalued For Its High Growth Cadence And Expanding Market Share

Jan. 18, 2025 10:00 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.96K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • DKNG continues to deliver improved monetization and growing user base, with it underscoring why the management has reiterated their robust FY2025 guidance.
  • This is on top of DKNG's expanding gaming market share to 37% (+6 points YoY/ +10 from Q2'22 levels) inline with FLUT's FanDuel at 37% (+7 points YoY/ inline).
  • If anything, the US online sports betting and iGaming markets are expected to grow at high single digits through 2029, underscoring DKNG's robust long-term prospects.
  • Assuming that the management is able to deliver the reiterated FY2025 guidance, the stock appears to be relatively cheap at FY2025 EV/ EBITDA valuations of 20.9x.
  • Combined with the moderating short interest volume by -24.8% on a YoY basis, we shall further discuss why DKNG is a compelling Buy at current levels.
Red line graph with man

Jonathan Kitchen

DKNG Is Inherently Undervalued As A Market Leader - Offering Opportunistic Investors With The Rich Upside Potential

We previously covered DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in September 2024, discussing how the lowered FY2024 guidance had directly impacted its stock performance and investor's

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
12.96K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DKNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News