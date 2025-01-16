U.S. Bond Market Selloff Shows No Signs Of Stopping

Summary

  • The benchmark US government bond yield has surged more than 110 basis points since mid-September last year.
  • With inflation rising toward 3% annual growth, rather than falling toward the Federal Reserve's 2% growth target, Fed officials have lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year, largely pushing up bond yields.
  • The rise in longer-term yields has caused a significant steepening of the Treasury yield curve, which had been inverted for about 26 months until emerging into positive territory in September.

The benchmark US government bond yield has surged more than 110 basis points since mid-September last year as expected interest rate cuts have been upended by persistent inflation and concerns about the incoming administration's trade policies.

