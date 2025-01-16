We are privately held and employee-owned with staff tenure that dates to the firm’s founding. We enjoy a culture of compliance that’s demonstrated through dedicated customer service, a strict code of ethics, and operational efficiency with detailed policies and procedures. Our prudent approach to managing investments is based on a fiduciary relationship with each of our clients to act as a trusted investment advisor, generally considered the highest legal duty one party can have to another. As a SEC Registered Investment Advisor, our firm has a legal and moral obligation to always act in our clients’ best interests—a responsibility we take seriously.