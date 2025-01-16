Limbach Holdings: Backing Out After Calling Its 800%+ Surge (Rating Downgrade)

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Summary

  • Limbach Holdings Inc.'s stock has surged by over 800% since our initial coverage, likely driven by successful acquisitions and margin expansion, but current valuation metrics suggest it may be overvalued.
  • The acquisition of Kent Island Mechanical is expected to boost revenue and EBITDA, enhancing Limbach's market position and operational synergies.
  • Despite strong balance sheet metrics and continued margin growth, we think the stock's high multiples and potential cyclical effects warrant a 'hold' rating.
  • Technical analysis indicates solid momentum, but the stock may soon face resistance, reinforcing our cautious outlook.
Today's analysis turns to Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), an overlooked U.S.-based building systems solutions provider, which has enjoyed commendable success in recent years.

Limbach Holdings' stock has risen by approximately 820% since we first covered it in April 2021 and

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
