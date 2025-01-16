Drill Into (Special) Dividends: Viper Energy's Inflation-Resistant Jackpot

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Oil prices are rising, supported by strong demand and constrained supply. This makes energy exposure essential in an inflationary environment.
  • Viper Energy's royalty-based model thrives on higher oil prices, offering up to a 7% yield with minimal risk or capital costs, backed by Diamondback Energy.
  • With strategic acquisitions, efficient capital use, and inflation-resistant dividends, Viper Energy stands out as a top choice for income-focused investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Oil barrel and dollar bill

Comstock

Introduction

Guess what?

Oil is back!

After hovering in the high-$60 range in the fourth quarter of last year, the black commodity is now trading in the high-$70 range, the highest price level since the summer of 2024.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
39.24K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News