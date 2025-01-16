This piece has become an annual tradition for me since returning to finance after working as a professor with the Department of Defense. The goal is not to predict events but to identify risks that financial markets may not be
Inflection Points: 5 Risks For 2025 Keeping Us Awake
Summary
- While we remain optimistic about the U.S. economy given the possibility of policies that help support a manufacturing recovery and small-cap business investment, a new policy regime brings important risks to consider.
- The use of satellites for targeting and force positioning in Ukraine illustrates the military importance of space capabilities.
- Successful stimulus is usually positive for domestic and global economies, so the stimulus that China announced in late 2024 being a risk does seem contrarian.
- The potential impact of AI on business profitability and efficiency is an important part of our positive view for market valuations and fundamentals going into next year.
