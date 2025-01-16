EIS: Israeli Stocks Set To Benefit From Robust GDP Growth In 2025
Summary
- The iShares MSCI Israel ETF invests in Israeli stocks primarily in the information technology and financials sectors.
- Despite soaring over the past year, EIS's valuation remains attractive, with Israel's GDP growth likely to top US growth in 2025 and in the years ahead.
- EIS is tilted towards cyclical/growth sectors, boosting earnings during economic expansions.
- The circa 2.5% earnings discount Israeli stocks trade at relative to the S&P 500 appears excessive even if we factor in EIS's 0.59% expense ratio.
- Key risks to consider include persistent Middle East tensions, elevated top holdings concentration, and a fragile Israeli political system.
