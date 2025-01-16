As we head into 2025 and there is ongoing uncertainty in equity markets, income investors can still make money from a fund that delivers quarterly income to your brokerage account from distributions obtained by investing in financial institutions like banks. The John
- The John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has consistently delivered growing distributions since 1994, with annual dividends rising from $1.18 in 2014 to $2.60 in 2024.
- BTO invests at least 80% of assets in financial securities, mainly banks, and has outperformed the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index over the past 5 and 10 years.
- Despite a strong performance and favorable outlook for regional banks, I rate BTO a Hold due to its current premium and potential market correction.
- BTO's quarterly distributions, yielding 7.3% annually, combined with its historical resilience, make it a compelling long-term investment, especially during market corrections.
