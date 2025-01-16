Nebius: Strong R&D And Technology Legacy Applied To New Growth Markets
Summary
- Nebius Group is a former Russian mega tech company (Yandex) starting over after severing all ties to Russia.
- Nebius' management and R&D teams have a strong right-to-win in the data center infrastructure markets they are targeting.
- Nebius' core business is expected to expand rapidly in FY25, driven by growth in customer accounts and data center capacity expansions.
- 1-yr fwd EV/Revenue valuations are attractive vs peers, especially pure-play competitors. Relative technicals vs SPX500 are also bullish.
- Much of the leadership team including the CEO comes from the former Russian company. But I don't have many doubts about their alignment toward minority shareholders.
