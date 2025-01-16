Whitbread plc (WTBCF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Whitbread plc (OTCPK:WTBCF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call January 16, 2025 3:15 AM ET
Company Participants
Dominic Paul - Chief Executive Officer
Hemant Patel - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Vicki Stern - Barclays
Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley
Richard Clarke - Bernstein
Tim Barrett - Deutsche Numis
Alex Brignall - Redburn Atlantic
Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan
Jaina Mistry - Jefferies
Joe Thomas - HSBC
Dominic Paul
Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining the call for our Q3 full year 2025 trading update. I'm joined by Hemant Patel, our Group CFO.
Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our announcement this morning. I'm going to start with a brief overview, for those who haven't seen it, before opening up the call for Q&A, when Hemant and I will be happy to answer your questions.
Back in October, we announced our 5-year plan. And by focusing on what we can control, we expect to deliver at least £300 million incremental profit and more than £2 billion for shareholder returns. I'm pleased to say that we're making great progress against these strategic priorities, including our accelerating growth plan and cost efficiencies. As I will come on to, we're also building great momentum in Germany. We're confident that we're on track to deliver a step change in our profits, margins and returns.
Now starting with our Q3 trading update. The third quarter saw the continued return to more normalized levels of demand in the U.K. And as expected, trading improved throughout the quarter. Total U.K. accommodation sales were broadly in line with the prior year, which was still 51% ahead of full year 2020. Our brand strength and commercial initiatives meant that we increased our outperformance versus the market on both accommodation sales and RevPAR growth.
Our U.K. food and
