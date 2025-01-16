|
Merion Road
Small Cap Fund
|
IWM
(Russell 2000)
|
Barclay Hedge
Fund Index
|
MRCM Long
Only Large Cap
|
SPY
(S&P 500)
|
Annualized Since Inception
|
16.7%
|
9.4%
|
5.9%
|
Annualized Since Inception
|
14.6%
|
13.5%
|
Q4 2024
|
5.5%
|
0.3%
|
(0.1%)
Merion Road Capital Q4 2024 Investor Letter
Summary
- The Merion Road Small Cap Fund similarly had a good quarter, up 5.5%, bringing our 2024 returns to 17.4%.
- The Long Only portfolio had good performance for the quarter and year, increasing 9.0% and 32.4% respectively.
- For the year, the risk-free rate account for 4.8% return, our market exposure added another 2.3%, and stock selection accounted for the balance of 10.3%.
Merion Road Capital Management LLC is a registered investment adviser. We focus on value-oriented investing through rigorous fundamental analysis of a company's operations.