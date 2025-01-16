10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: January 16, 2025

Summary

  • The market premium for the US 10-year Treasury yield eased in December after rising for two straight months.
  • The current market premium over the average fair value fell to 81 basis points last month, which is slightly above the average premium for past year.
  • Despite the downshift, the market continues to price the 10-year yield at a relatively high level compared with the pre-pandemic range.

The market premium for the US 10-year Treasury yield eased in December after rising for two straight months. The analysis uses a “fair value” estimate calculated by CapitalSpectator.com. Despite the downshift, the market continues to price the 10-year yield

