The market premium for the US 10-year Treasury yield eased in December after rising for two straight months. The analysis uses a “fair value” estimate calculated by CapitalSpectator.com. Despite the downshift, the market continues to price the 10-year yield
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: January 16, 2025
Summary
- The market premium for the US 10-year Treasury yield eased in December after rising for two straight months.
- The current market premium over the average fair value fell to 81 basis points last month, which is slightly above the average premium for past year.
- Despite the downshift, the market continues to price the 10-year yield at a relatively high level compared with the pre-pandemic range.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Recommended For You
About US10Y Ticker
Compare to Peers