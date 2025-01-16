"A swath of the nation's largest lenders, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs, reported quarterly and annual financial results on Wednesday that beat analysts' expectations, and largely expressed a go-go attitude about what's ahead for the economy after
What The Banks Are Telling Us
Summary
- The banking industry is just about to go into a major change, and investors need to be aware of what is going on.
- A "new" environment for the banking industry is just around the corner.
- "Big banks" are going to shrink the industry over the next four years, and they have the money on their balance sheets to do it.
- Furthermore, the big banks have the money around to support lots and lots of changes in other parts of the economy.
- So, hang on, the financial industry is going to change even more rapidly in the near term than it has been changing.
