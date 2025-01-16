Titan America Seeks IPO For Additional Expansion Resources

Summary

  • Titan America SA, a major cement and concrete manufacturer in the eastern US, plans to raise $100 million through an IPO, although the final amount may be higher.
  • The company has shown slowing revenue growth but maintains strong cash flow, generating $143.7 million in free cash flow over the past year.
  • Titan faces risks from supplier concentration and related party transactions, and will be a 'controlled company' post-IPO, limiting new shareholder influence.
  • The market for concrete products is expected to grow moderately, driven by private development and public infrastructure projects, presenting a significant opportunity for Titan.
Construction site

Avalon_Studio

Titan Is A Major Player In Eastern US Concrete

Titan America SA (TTAM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Titan is a manufacturer of cement and

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.73K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

