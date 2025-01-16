VICI Properties: Don't Miss The Boat (Again)

Summary

  • VICI Properties offers a strong investment opportunity with a forward P/FFO of 10.7x and a forward yield of over 6%, making it a solid addition to a dividend portfolio.
  • The REIT's wide moat in the casino and resort segment, long-term triple net leases, and strategic partnerships ensure high financial predictability and dividend growth.
  • Despite risks like changing consumer habits and macroeconomic factors, VICI's high recurring revenue and predictability make it a clear compounder.
  • The recent stock price drop presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

USA, Las Vegas, Nevada, view of Bellagio Fountain, Bally"s and Paris Casinos

Karl Weatherly

In July 2024, I wrote my first analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), entitled "VICI Properties: A Good Time To Buy". The REIT was trading at ~$27.8, and coincidentally, it hit $33 within a few months.

As much

Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential.Associated with the existing author D.M. Martins Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

