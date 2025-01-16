VICI Properties: Don't Miss The Boat (Again)
Summary
- VICI Properties offers a strong investment opportunity with a forward P/FFO of 10.7x and a forward yield of over 6%, making it a solid addition to a dividend portfolio.
- The REIT's wide moat in the casino and resort segment, long-term triple net leases, and strategic partnerships ensure high financial predictability and dividend growth.
- Despite risks like changing consumer habits and macroeconomic factors, VICI's high recurring revenue and predictability make it a clear compounder.
- The recent stock price drop presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
