Chubb: An Undervalued Insurance Leader With Compelling Long-Term Growth

Jan. 16, 2025 1:12 PM ETChubb Limited (CB) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research
1.05K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Chubb's strong financial performance, low combined ratio, and diversified risk management support continued growth and profitability, making it an attractive investment.
  • Despite challenges like the ongoing California wildfires and other catastrophes this quarter, Chubb's extensive diversification and market position minimize potential negative impacts to its bottom line.
  • Chubb's valuation is compelling, trading below peers with a superior long-term ROE, and offers a promising entry point for long-term investors.
  • With Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding a stake, Chubb's undervaluation is evident. At 11.2x forward earnings, I think investors can earn double-digit IRRs even with single-digit earnings growth.

Chubb Insurance Malaysia

ridham supriyanto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is an insurance giant that specializes in property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The company generates revenues primarily through insurance premiums, which are payments from policyholders for coverage against various risks like property damage, liability, and

